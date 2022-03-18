Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a current ratio of 34.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.