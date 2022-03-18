Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.