Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) versus Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Head to Head Survey

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moleculin Biotech and Karuna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $169.55, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Karuna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million N/A N/A Karuna Therapeutics $36.96 million 93.61 -$143.80 million ($4.93) -23.54

Moleculin Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karuna Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Karuna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -24.80% -21.71% Karuna Therapeutics N/A -26.56% -25.70%

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Moleculin Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

