First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 9,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,549. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.