Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
RNMBY stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.12.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
