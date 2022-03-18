Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.