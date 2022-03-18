Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,060 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.60) to GBX 2,530 ($32.90) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,430.00.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Entain has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.