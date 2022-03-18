ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. ITV has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.