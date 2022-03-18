Ep&T Global Ltd (ASX:EPX) Insider Purchases A$25,314.20 in Stock

Ep&T Global Ltd (ASX:EPX – Get Rating) insider Keith Gunaratne bought 312,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$25,314.20 ($18,211.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

