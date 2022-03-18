Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

