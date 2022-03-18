Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

