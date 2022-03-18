Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,025 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 791,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $266,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 570,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.