WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

