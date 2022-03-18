Wealth Architects LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

