Salvus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

