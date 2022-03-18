Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.