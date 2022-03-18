G&S Capital LLC Sells 35,129 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

