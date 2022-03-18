G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 298,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,082. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $139.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04.

