G&S Capital LLC Invests $774,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
