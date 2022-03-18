SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.36. 3,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,070. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.07. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $261.21 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

