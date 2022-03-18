G&S Capital LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

