Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.
Shares of TRVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,772. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.
