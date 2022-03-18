Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of TRVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,772. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

