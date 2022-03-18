TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.13. 1,369,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,637. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.