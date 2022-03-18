U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of USAU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,607. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright raised their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

