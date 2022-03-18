Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 692,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

