Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. 61,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

