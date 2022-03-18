Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 9,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,556. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

