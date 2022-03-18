Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

