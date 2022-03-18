Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Down 2.3%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

