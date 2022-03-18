renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,385.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $339,020.03 and $12,385.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

