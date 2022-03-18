Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 19,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,279,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARVL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

