Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 19,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,279,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ARVL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
