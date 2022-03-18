Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,356 shares of company stock valued at $193,924 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,576. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.