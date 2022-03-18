Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

