NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTC NLCP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

