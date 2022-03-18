Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 4.1%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $119.99. 742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

