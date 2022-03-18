Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Gap Up to $421.34

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $421.34, but opened at $430.00. Lockheed Martin shares last traded at $431.63, with a volume of 13 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.70 and its 200 day moving average is $365.74.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

