AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.