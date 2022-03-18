Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.