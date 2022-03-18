Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 483,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.40. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,003. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

