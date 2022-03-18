Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Increases By 20.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,785 shares of company stock worth $1,019,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

