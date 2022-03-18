4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,397 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.