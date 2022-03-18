G&S Capital LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,716. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

