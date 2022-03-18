4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

