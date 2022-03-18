Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

QUMU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,998. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

