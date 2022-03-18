Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
QUMU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,998. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.