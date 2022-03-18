G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Nasdaq makes up about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 578.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.09. 7,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,023. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.