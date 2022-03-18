Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.40. 15,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

