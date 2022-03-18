First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

