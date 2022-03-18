Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.