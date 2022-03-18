Wealth Architects LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

