Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $57,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,765. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

