Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.0% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

